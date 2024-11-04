Monday 11/4: Amythyst Kiah – Still + Bright

We’re excited to share this new release from one of our regional favorites with you. A frequent collaborator with various artists, including Rhiannon Giddens, Allison Russell, and Leyla McCalla in the Our Native Daughters quartet, she has Butch Walker (who produced this), S.G. Goodman, Billy Strings, Tim Armstrong, and Sadler Vaden on this. Amythyst is no doubt putting Johnson City, TN more prominently on the national map with this bold new album (particularly with the song “Empire of Love” that mentions her hometown.)