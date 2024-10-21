© 2024 WNCW
Tuesday 10/22: Can’t Steal My Fire: The Songs of David Olney

By Martin Anderson
Published October 21, 2024 at 8:53 AM EDT

Originally from Rhode Island, David Olney moved to Nashville in the early 1970s and fell in with a group of legendary songwriters including Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Rodney Crowell, John Hiatt, and Steve Earle. He toured tirelessly with his rock band the X-Rays and gave a particularly memorable performance on Austin City Limits in 1982. Olney went on to release a string of brilliant albums and his songs were recorded by Linda Ronstadt, Del McCoury, Emmylou Harris, and many more. He died, while performing on stage, in 2020. This wonderful 17-song tribute includes new covers by Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Janis Ian, Jimmy Dale Gilmore, The McCrary Sisters, Dave Alvin, Mary Gauthier, Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale, The Steeldrivers, and more. It also features the first new recording from Willis Alan Ramsey since the release of his 1972 cult classic debut album.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
