© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 10/7: Billy Strings – Highway Prayers

By Martin Anderson
Published October 7, 2024 at 8:29 AM EDT

It’s his first album on his own since 2021, and he’s making up for lost time with 20 songs! Most are written by him, but he’s also collaborated with Thomm Jutz, Aaron Allen and (Brevard and Arden’s own) Jon Weisberger, as well as Shawn Camp and mandolin player Jarrod Walker. You might have expected him to be blazing off in a psychedelic jam, heavy metal, country rock, or some other direction, but nope. As Saving Country Music writes, “If you’re a Billy Strings bluegrass fan first and simply tolerate all the jam band stuff, Highway Prayers doesn’t meet your expectations, if far exceeds them. …It’s the age of Billy Strings in bluegrass, and the world is better off for it.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson