Wednesday 9/11: The Cactus Blossoms – Every Time I Think of You

By Martin Anderson
Published September 7, 2024 at 4:52 PM EDT

The Minneapolis-based brother duo Jack Torrey and Page Burkum - have shared their new album Every Time I Think About You via their own Walkie Talkie Records. Across the collection, the brothers evoke “pure Americana dream pop” (No Depression) and “a sound that’s like rain in the desert” (Bluegrass Situation.) The brothers cover themes that accompany moving on in these new songs - from loss, the past, and the weight of expectation. They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Sunday the 22nd and the Cat’s Cradle in Carborro on Tuesday the 24th.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
