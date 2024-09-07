© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 9/12: Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets – Indoor Safari

By Martin Anderson
Published September 7, 2024 at 4:50 PM EDT

Nick Lowe’s music career goes back to 1967 when he started the band Brinsley Schwarz, followed by Rockpile in 1975, and his solo career a year later. “(What’s So Funny About) Peace, Love & Understanding”, “Cruel To Be Kind”, “So It Goes”… These are some of the hits penned by Lowe, in a career that’s included pub rock, power pop, and new wave. He’s also collaborated for a number of years with the band Los Straitjackets, and they back him up on each track of this fun new release.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
