Thursday 9/12: Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets – Indoor Safari

Nick Lowe’s music career goes back to 1967 when he started the band Brinsley Schwarz, followed by Rockpile in 1975, and his solo career a year later. “(What’s So Funny About) Peace, Love & Understanding”, “Cruel To Be Kind”, “So It Goes”… These are some of the hits penned by Lowe, in a career that’s included pub rock, power pop, and new wave. He’s also collaborated for a number of years with the band Los Straitjackets, and they back him up on each track of this fun new release.

