Tuesday 8/27: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Flight b741

It’s hard to believe this is already their 26th album, but if you’re not familiar with this wild, mercurial Australian band, it’s a great start. For Flight b741, bandleader Stu Mackenzie says King Gizzard “wanted to make something that was primal, instinctual, more ‘from the gut’ – just people in a room, doing what feels right. We wanted to make something fun.” As Relix says, “‘Field of Vision’ is a greased-up garage rock stomper, driven to dust by the band’s six-piston ignition and smoldering like a tire fire.” They’ve just launched a 40-date North American tour that includes Asheville on Friday the 30th!