We’ve come to expect greatness with every release from the soul/jazz/R&B label Colemine Records. This one is certainly no exception, due to the trio of guitarist Jimmy James (Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio), organist Adam Scone (The Sugarman 3), and drummer Tim Carman (GA-20.) Eleven tracks, ten originals, two sides. All killer, no filler, recorded straight onto a Tascam 388 tape machine. Out on July 19th, and featured here beforehand on WNCW!