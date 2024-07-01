Monday: Jeff Coffin – Only the Horizon

Happy Independence Day Week! Our New Tunes at 2 features this week spotlight two of the most American of art forms, Jazz and Country. Today’s comes from renowned saxophonist, composer, and educator Jeff Coffin of the Flecktones and the Dave Matthews Band. This collection of original compositions showcases Coffin’s extraordinary compositional vision and arranging prowess, blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary composition. Only The Horizon features Coffin on saxes, clarinets, flutes, and other assorted instruments alongside the West African group Yeli Ensemble, and includes an appearance by some legendary musicians from Charleston, SC who embrace the Gullah Geechee tradition. This confluence of tradition and innovation prominently features over 40 iconic musicians, including Carter Beauford, Victor Wooten, Béla Fleck, Bill Evans, Keb’ Mo’, Viktor Krauss, Roy ‘Futureman’ Wooten, and Ryoko Suzuki.

