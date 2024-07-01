© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Monday: Jeff Coffin – Only the Horizon

By Martin Anderson
Published July 1, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT

Happy Independence Day Week! Our New Tunes at 2 features this week spotlight two of the most American of art forms, Jazz and Country. Today’s comes from renowned saxophonist, composer, and educator Jeff Coffin of the Flecktones and the Dave Matthews Band. This collection of original compositions showcases Coffin’s extraordinary compositional vision and arranging prowess, blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary composition. Only The Horizon features Coffin on saxes, clarinets, flutes, and other assorted instruments alongside the West African group Yeli Ensemble, and includes an appearance by some legendary musicians from Charleston, SC who embrace the Gullah Geechee tradition. This confluence of tradition and innovation prominently features over 40 iconic musicians, including Carter Beauford, Victor Wooten, Béla Fleck, Bill Evans, Keb’ Mo’, Viktor Krauss, Roy ‘Futureman’ Wooten, and Ryoko Suzuki.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
