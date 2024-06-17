Monday 6/17: Fantastic Cat – Now That’s What I Call Fantastic Cat

We got to know this supergroup-you-haven’t-yet-heard-of in 2022 with their debut, “The Very Best of Fantastic Cat.” This one’s even better! Individually, each member boasts their own impressive resume along with appearances everywhere from the New York Times and the Tiny Desk to Bonnaroo and Cayamo. NPR said Anthony D’Amato “sings and writes in the tradition of Bruce Springsteen or Josh Ritter.” Paste declared Don DiLego's latest album a "stunner.” Rolling Stone called Brian Dunne’s new record “the sleeper album of the year” and praised Mike Montali’s band, Hollis Brown, as “the soundtrack for a late night drive through the American heartland." As their press package says, think CSNY if none of them were famous, or The Traveling Wilburys if none of them were famous, or the Eagles if they really didn’t get along.