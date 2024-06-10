© 2024 WNCW
Monday 6/10: Maya de Vitry – The Only Moment

By Martin Anderson
Published June 10, 2024 at 8:39 AM EDT

We first met her thanks to her work in the trio the Stray Birds, but lately she’s been channeling her muse(s) in different directions, with various solo projects. “I’m not just making different music now. It feels like I'm breathing in a different atmosphere.” Get to know her latest, which will be released on July 12th. She’s bringing her band to Studio B this Friday at 11am! And their shows are at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte on Thursday, the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday, and Rogers Park for the Summer Tracks series in Tryon on Friday the 21st.

