This is the 9th album from the eclectic, funky jazz fusion collective fronted by guitarist Joe Marcinek. Joining him here are bassist Nate Edgar, keyboardist Kris Yunker, drummer Alan Evans, trombonist Brian Thomas, trumpeter Alex Lee-Clark, and saxophonist/flutist Jared Sims. The list of greats Joe has performed with over years is impressive: Bernie Worrell, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, Melvin Seals, moe., the Trey Anastasio Band, and more.