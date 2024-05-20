Monday 5/20: The Avett Brothers – The Avett Brothers

After 10 studio albums, several EPs, and more than two decades as a band, The Avett Brothers have stamped their own name on their 11th album, the follow-up to 2019’s Closer Than Together. It marks a return to their original label, Ramseur Records, which is releasing the album in conjunction with American Recordings and Thirty Tigers. Rick Rubin was their producer once again, and they recorded it at Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, with other work done in Nashville, Los Angeles, and the band’s hometown of Concord, North Carolina. Scott Avett created the illustration featured on the album’s cover. Does it define the band better than any of their previous ones, as self-titled albums are often intended to do? Get to know it with us and decide!