Wednesday 5/1: Lucy Rose – This Ain’t the Way You Go Out

Get to know this English indie-folk-rock musician, whose inspirations include Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, and Adele, and whose 5th album draws on inspiration from her young son (with another one due soon!) It’s striking how smoothly this album seemed to come together, as she describes: “Once the songs starting forming, I knew drums and bass would be integral, so I invited David (Dyson) and Ben (Daniel) down to Brighton and we jammed through all the songs in my living room. They took shape and I decided to take Paul Weller up on his offer to use his studio Black Barn, to record them. I honestly thought we were making demos to then go find a producer, but it soon became apparent, we were beginning the making of an album. We recorded live takes, no click, and simply committed to the best take, and that was the bones of the record, which you can hear in the demo versions available. With the help of producer Kwes, we added keys, strings, brass, flute, guitar and the record was ready for mixing and mastering.