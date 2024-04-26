Thursday 5/2: New singles from Johnny Cash(!), Sam Burchfield, and the Songs From the Road Band

We wrap up our New Tunes at 2 series this week with three sneak peeks at some future albums coming our way. The Songs From the Road Band has helped keep Western NC as ground zero for some of the best new bluegrass music, and they’ve got a catchy foot-stomper about musicians’ life on the road with “Get Me Where I’m Going.” Sam Burchfield, from Upstate SC and now North GA, has a beautiful new song about spending time on “The Ridge”. And, well, we lost The Man in Black in 2003, but back in 1993 he’d recorded some great songs he’d written over the years that then got put aside when he signed on with Rick Rubin for that great “American Recordings” series. His son John Carter Cash has recovered these demos, and completed the tracks with work from musicians who played with Johnny in the past including guitarist Marty Stuart and the late bassist Dave Roe, along with others. “Well Alright” is the first single from an album “Songwriter” that will be released on June 28th.