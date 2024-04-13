Wednesday 4/17: Mark Knopfler – One Deep River

It’s the 10th solo album from Englishman Mark Knopfler, following his great period fronting Dire Straits. You’ve also heard him providing soundtrack work for films like “The Princess Bride” and “Local Hero”. Mark of course handles the guitars on these new tracks, with Jim Cox and Guy Fletcher on keyboards, Glenn Worf on bass, Ian Thomas on drums, Danny Cummings on percussion, Richard Bennett on guitar and Greg Leisz on pedal and lap steel; Mike McGoldrick provides whistle and uilleann pipes and John McCusker plays fiddle, while the Topolski sisters Emma and Tamsin add backing vocals. All songs are written by Knopfler.

