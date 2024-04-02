Monday 4/1: Sierra Ferrell – Trail of Flowers

One of our most anxiously awaited albums of 2024 so far is out! Across the 12 songs on Trail of Flowers, Sierra brings listeners on a beautifully-untamed, time-bending journey of resilience, rebirth and reflection, merging classic musicianship with decidedly modern concerns. In her transformation from train-hopping vagabond to viral sensation, she has honed her spellbinding style of storytelling in trailer parks, dive bars, truck stops and everywhere in between, but Trail of Flowers reveals the wealth of wisdom she has amassed along the way. Her extensive tour for it brings her and her band to The Fillmore in Charlotte on May 12th.