New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 3/26: Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

By Martin Anderson
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:05 PM EDT

She’s found great success in the country/pop world with her last few albums, as evidenced by her seven Grammy wins and tremendous record sales. But she maintains a strong sense of personal connection and acoustic foundation on this, her 5th album, exquisitely produced by long time collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. Remaining true to your roots and convictions is perhaps to be expected from someone who counts John Prine, Alison Krauss, and Dolly Parton as her favorite role models! The album was primarily recorded in New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios, and is likely to be a Top 10 favorite of a lot of music fans.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
