Monday 3/25: Three singles from Steve Martin & Alison Brown, Iron & Wine with Fiona Apple, and Willie Nelson

By Martin Anderson
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:07 PM EDT

Steve Martin, banjo aficionado, singer/songwriter, oh and a bit of a comedian, has a funny new single with fellow banjoist Alison Brown, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Trey Hensley, and Todd Phillips. It’s bound to be a hit at Bluegrass Radio… like WNCW! Sam Beam, a.k.a. Iron & Wine, has a 2nd single from his upcoming album Light Verse; this time it’s a call-and-response-style duet with Fiona Apple called “All In Good Time.” And Willie Nelson, approaching 91 next month but who’s counting, has a cover of Rodney Crowell’s powerful song “The Border”.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
