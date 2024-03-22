Monday 3/25: Three singles from Steve Martin & Alison Brown, Iron & Wine with Fiona Apple, and Willie Nelson

Steve Martin, banjo aficionado, singer/songwriter, oh and a bit of a comedian, has a funny new single with fellow banjoist Alison Brown, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Trey Hensley, and Todd Phillips. It’s bound to be a hit at Bluegrass Radio… like WNCW! Sam Beam, a.k.a. Iron & Wine, has a 2nd single from his upcoming album Light Verse; this time it’s a call-and-response-style duet with Fiona Apple called “All In Good Time.” And Willie Nelson, approaching 91 next month but who’s counting, has a cover of Rodney Crowell’s powerful song “The Border”.