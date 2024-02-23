Monday 2/26: New singles from Rhiannon Giddens, Bonny Light Horseman, & Chloe Kimes

Rhiannon Giddens, currently in the international spotlight for her contribution to Beyonce’s new and first-ever #1 Country hit, now has an upcoming companion album to Alice Randall's new book My Black Country: A Journey through Country Music's Black Past, Present and Future, available April 9. Check out her update of the folk tune “Who’s Going to Dance with Sally Anne.” Bonny Light Horseman (Josh Kaufman, Anais Mitchell, and Eric D. Johnson) also follows the tradition of adapting traditional songs in a modern light; “When I Was Younger” has lyrics that reckon with motherhood, maturation, and all of the things polite society doesn’t say out loud. And, introducing a new, 24-year-old singer/songwriter named Chloe Kimes, whose video of her song recorded live at Knoxville station WDVX went viral in the 21st Century folk hit tradition, and prompted her to record it in Nashville where she lives.

