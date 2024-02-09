© 2024 WNCW
Thursday 2/15: Matt the Electrician – The Ocean Knocked Me Down

By Martin Anderson
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:27 AM EST

To call this a pandemic record might be slightly misguided, even though most of the songs were in fact written during 2020 and 2021. But the vibe of the record is upbeat, and weird, and fun, and sometimes sad, but hopeful, and occasionally poignant, and silly, and hopeful, but ridiculous, and also hopeful. You might think that’s a lot of vibes, but there are 16 songs on the record, because we’ve all been through a lot, and so Matt figured that, this time, everyone deserved a few more songs and a few more vibes than usual. (Based on what we know of his trademark wit and songwriting style, we think the previous description may have been written by Matt himself.)

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
