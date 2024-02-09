Thursday 2/15: Matt the Electrician – The Ocean Knocked Me Down

To call this a pandemic record might be slightly misguided, even though most of the songs were in fact written during 2020 and 2021. But the vibe of the record is upbeat, and weird, and fun, and sometimes sad, but hopeful, and occasionally poignant, and silly, and hopeful, but ridiculous, and also hopeful. You might think that’s a lot of vibes, but there are 16 songs on the record, because we’ve all been through a lot, and so Matt figured that, this time, everyone deserved a few more songs and a few more vibes than usual. (Based on what we know of his trademark wit and songwriting style, we think the previous description may have been written by Matt himself.)