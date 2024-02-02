© 2024 WNCW
Thursday 2/8: Steel Wheels – Sideways

By Martin Anderson
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:32 PM EST

We’re glad to have this new one from our friends up in Virginia! Trent Wagler (Vocals, Guitar, Banjo), Jay Lapp (Guitar, Mandolin, Vocals), Eric Brubaker (Fiddle, Vocals), Kevin Garcia (Drums, Percussion, Mallet Keyboards), and Jeremy Darrow (Bass) have twelve new songs on Sideways, out on February 9th. It’s the 13th album for this band that formed in 2005. “This album is dedicated to people who understand that even when we’re growing sideways, we’re still growing,” says Trent.

Martin Anderson
