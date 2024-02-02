© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 2/5: JJ Grey & Mofro – Olustee

By Martin Anderson
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:28 PM EST

“The swami of swamp rock…JJ Grey is a North Florida sage and purveyor of the funkiest swamp rock the world has ever heard…Chicken-scratch guitar and bone-deep songs.”
Oxford American is right on target with that description of Grey and his band, and it’s great to have a new one chronicling stories of his North Florida roots, the first since 2015. His tales are no doubt inspired by his time spent as an avid outdoorsman, dedicated fisherman, and expert surfer – he’s written passionately about his love for preserving the environment of his North Florida home.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson