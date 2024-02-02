Monday 2/5: JJ Grey & Mofro – Olustee

“The swami of swamp rock…JJ Grey is a North Florida sage and purveyor of the funkiest swamp rock the world has ever heard…Chicken-scratch guitar and bone-deep songs.”

Oxford American is right on target with that description of Grey and his band, and it’s great to have a new one chronicling stories of his North Florida roots, the first since 2015. His tales are no doubt inspired by his time spent as an avid outdoorsman, dedicated fisherman, and expert surfer – he’s written passionately about his love for preserving the environment of his North Florida home.

