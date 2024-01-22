© 2024 WNCW
Thursday 1/25: Seth James – Lessons

By Martin Anderson
Published January 22, 2024 at 8:51 AM EST

He’s got the sound of fellow Texan Delbert McClinton, that’s for sure. Now he’s got an album of 11 Delbert songs, too, to pay tribute for all of the Lessons he’s taught him. As Seth says, “Delbert is the personification of the great spirit of American music. There is no finer example of authenticity. His music is untamed, resilient, plainspoken, and honest to its core. It does not abide by any rules, it does not seek approval, and it does not compromise. I owe a debt to Delbert McClinton that I could never repay.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
