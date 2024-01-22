Thursday 1/25: Seth James – Lessons

He’s got the sound of fellow Texan Delbert McClinton, that’s for sure. Now he’s got an album of 11 Delbert songs, too, to pay tribute for all of the Lessons he’s taught him. As Seth says, “Delbert is the personification of the great spirit of American music. There is no finer example of authenticity. His music is untamed, resilient, plainspoken, and honest to its core. It does not abide by any rules, it does not seek approval, and it does not compromise. I owe a debt to Delbert McClinton that I could never repay.”

