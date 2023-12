It’s “Cosmic Mountain Music from Santa Cruz, California”, as the band themselves describe it. They mostly stick around the West Coast, but they’ve also played the Albino Skunk Music Festival in Greer, and plan to return there in the Fall. Front-man Chris Jones is joined by long-time musical collaborator Jon Payne on drums, Duncan Shipton on bass, Will Fourt on dobro/guitar, and Laura T. Lewis on vocals/percussion on this 2nd album of theirs.