Thursday 11/9: The Bamboos – This is How We Do It

The Melbourne, Australia Soul/Funk nine-piece band has released their 11th and most varied album to date, This Is How We Do It. The band have also dropped a vibrant roller-skating themed video for the album’s title track which continues the radiant Disco / Boogie feel of the first single from the album, “Ex-Files”, with vocalist Kylie Auldist sounding totally in her element. Guests include various MC’s from Australia and the U.S., and Reginald AK, Kylie’s oldest son. He’s been active in the Melbourne scene for a few years but working on the same album as Kylie is especially meaningful. “It's been mum and I against the world. I've always held her as my hero. To stand this close to her in the sonic arena is something I've dreamed of for my whole life.”

