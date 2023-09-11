Tuesday 9/12: Mipso – Book of Fools

Get to know this North Carolina band’s 6th album, perhaps before seeing them live! They play the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro on the 21st, the Orange Peel in Asheville on the 22nd, and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on the 23rd. We’ll host them live in Studio B on that Friday the 22nd. “Book of Fools feels more relaxed, more confident, more us — like we’re wearing our favorite clothes and telling our favorite story and it feels exciting again,” says guitar player Joseph Terrell in a press release announcing the album.

