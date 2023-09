Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno have been making sweet old-time fiddle/banjo/guitar music together, both under that name, and in the quartet The Onlies, out in Portland, Oregon the past few years. They’ve now moved to Durham, NC, and have more of an indie/folk/pop sound on this wonderfully recorded album of songs covering a wide array of subject matter. They play Asheville on September 22nd, and Charlotte on the 23rd.