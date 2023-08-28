© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 8/29: Darrell Scott Stringband – Old Cane Back Rocker

By Martin Anderson
Published August 28, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT

Darrell recently came through the area and wowed crowds with his terrific Electric Trio (Bryn Davies on bass, Jeff Sipe on drums). Now he’s got a stringband trio backing up on this latest record: he and Bryn are joined by mandolinist Matt Flinner and fiddler Shad Cobb. John Cowan and a few others join as well, as they pick some originals as well as fully reformed covers. Check out one of our favorite songwriters in this, his first full-length studio album since 2016.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
