New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 7/11: The Rumble – Live at the Maple Leaf

By Martin Anderson
Published July 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT

After working together for years in the GRAMMY-nominated Cha Wa, Second Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. of the Golden Eagles, trumpeter Aurélien Barnes, trombonist José Maize Jr., bassist TJ Norris, guitarist Ari Teitel, and keyboardist Andriu Yanovski joined forces with drummer Trenton O'Neal to form The Rumble. The group fuses iconic New Orleans funk in the vein of The Meters and The Neville Brothers—but updated, modern, and vibrant —with electrifying brass and the singular visual splendor of the Black masking carnival tradition. Joseph’s father is Monk Boudreaux, Big Chief of the Golden Eagles and the legendary singer of the Wild Magnolias. Along with Big Chief Bo Dollis Sr., Joseph's father oversaw the introduction of Black masking Indian music to the world in the early 1970s. This debut album was recorded live at the iconic Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans. And they play Downtown After Five in Asheville Friday the 21st!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
