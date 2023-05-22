© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Monday 5/22: Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

By Martin Anderson
Published May 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT
Legendary soul singer Bettye LaVette’s latest album is a tribute to Georgia great Randall Bramblett, whom we sure love here at ‘NCW. “I think he’s the best songwriter I’ve heard in the past 30 years,” LaVette said of Bramblett. “And I just discovered him eight years ago.” Better late than never, Bettye! She’s joined by Pino Palladino on bass, Larry Campbell and Chris Bruce on guitars and Leon Pendarvis on keyboards, and there are guest appearances from John Mayer, Jon Batiste, Anthony Hamilton, Steve Winwood, and more.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
