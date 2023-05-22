Monday 5/22: Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Legendary soul singer Bettye LaVette’s latest album is a tribute to Georgia great Randall Bramblett, whom we sure love here at ‘NCW. “I think he’s the best songwriter I’ve heard in the past 30 years,” LaVette said of Bramblett. “And I just discovered him eight years ago.” Better late than never, Bettye! She’s joined by Pino Palladino on bass, Larry Campbell and Chris Bruce on guitars and Leon Pendarvis on keyboards, and there are guest appearances from John Mayer, Jon Batiste, Anthony Hamilton, Steve Winwood, and more.