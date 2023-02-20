Thursday 2/23: Cat Clyde – Down Rounder

We enjoyed getting to know this Canadian singer-songwriter and her impressively expressive voice and mature songs a few years ago when she visited WNCW for a live interview. This is her 3rd release, produced this time by Tom Berg (who has produced for Paul McCartney and Phoebe Bridgers.) As Clyde describes, “The whole album is an exploration and expression of self, patterns in the natural and unnatural world, connecting to nature, the turning wheel of life, shedding old selves, embracing new selves, and the ever changing, expanding and contracting nature of love and life.”