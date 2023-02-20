© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 2/23: Cat Clyde – Down Rounder

By Martin Anderson
Published February 20, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST
Cat Clyde - Down Rounder.jpg

We enjoyed getting to know this Canadian singer-songwriter and her impressively expressive voice and mature songs a few years ago when she visited WNCW for a live interview. This is her 3rd release, produced this time by Tom Berg (who has produced for Paul McCartney and Phoebe Bridgers.) As Clyde describes, “The whole album is an exploration and expression of self, patterns in the natural and unnatural world, connecting to nature, the turning wheel of life, shedding old selves, embracing new selves, and the ever changing, expanding and contracting nature of love and life.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson