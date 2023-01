Jazz singer, songwriter, and guitarist Vilray met singer Rachael Price back in 2003 as students at the New England Conservatory of Music, and he also formed a band with other members of what would become Lake Street Dive, which is how we got to know Rachael’s exquisite voice and presence. They began performing together as a duo in 2015. Get to know this wonderful collection of songs, most all of which were written by Vilray.