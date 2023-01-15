Monday 1/16: Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave

erhaps ALL of us are brave in one way or another. And we’re featuring songs throughout Monday that reflect upon the bravery of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr… But Ponder was brave enough to leave her successful day job working in the public defender’s office in her hometown of Rochester, NY to devote herself full-time to sharing her powerful singing voice with the world. Her debut album blends R&B, blues, pop, moody trip-hop, and above all, that powerful voice.