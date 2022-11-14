© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 11/16: The Foreign Landers – Travelers Rest

Published November 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST
Introducing a Transatlantic Folk couple with a warm, welcoming collection of songs out of Travelers Rest, SC. Mandolinist David Benedict is from there, but his wife Tabitha Agnew Benedict is a banjo player from Northern Ireland. Their new collaboration has already attracted fans like John Doyle, Brittany Haas, and Sierra Hull. Doyle and Haas perform on this album, and while Hull doesn’t show up in the credits, you can hear why their sound “landed a huge smile on (her) face and for a moment allowed escape from all the negative noise in the world.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
