Wednesday 11/16: The Foreign Landers – Travelers Rest
Published November 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST
Introducing a Transatlantic Folk couple with a warm, welcoming collection of songs out of Travelers Rest, SC. Mandolinist David Benedict is from there, but his wife Tabitha Agnew Benedict is a banjo player from Northern Ireland. Their new collaboration has already attracted fans like John Doyle, Brittany Haas, and Sierra Hull. Doyle and Haas perform on this album, and while Hull doesn’t show up in the credits, you can hear why their sound “landed a huge smile on (her) face and for a moment allowed escape from all the negative noise in the world.”
