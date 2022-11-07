© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Monday 11/7: Seth Avett – Sings Greg Brown

Published November 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST
It’s the first of two solo tributes in a row from one well-known WNCW favorite to another for “New Tunes at 2” this week. Seth of The Avett Brothers has been studying and recording the songs of Greg Brown’s roughly 30 albums for years now, and is excited to share some of the songs that speak to him so deeply. As he writes in his liner notes, “Brown’s writing outlines and paints brilliantly with broad brushstrokes the suffering, humor, pain, and glory of the human experience… one inevitably more universal than what any man alone can live, yet what he has uniquely lives seems to color all of it… His voice is one that I listen to when I want to feel more like myself – a peculiar dynamic that I do not fully understand but have discovered in much of the music I love and often learn.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
