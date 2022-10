Singer/songwriter/Autoharp player Grey DeLisle has a wonderfully unique voice, which lends itself well to a variety of recognizable songs on this collection of covers. It’s a roster as eclectic as WNCW’s playlist: Pink Floyd, Ray Charles, T-Rex, Emmylou Harris/Julie Miller, even 19th Century songwriter Stephen Foster. As fate would have it, some of her renditions and choices lend themselves well to our day-and-night-long Halloween playlist, too!