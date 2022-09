Tuesday, 9/20: Damn Tall Buildings – Sleeping Dogs

“The Carter Family for the millennial generation”, is how The Boston Globe describes them. That works! The NYC trio is comprised of Montana’s Avery Ballotta (violin, banjo, vocals), New Hampshire’s Max Capsistran (guitar, banjo, vocals, primary songwriter), and Pennsylvania’s Sasha Dubyk (upright bass/vocals). Also featured here are Emily Gervaise Moran (guitar), Anh Phung (flute), Micha Cowher (drums), Lars Thorson (lap steel), Dylan McCarthy (mandolin), Garrett Eaton (trumpet) & Dan Cardinal (keyboard).