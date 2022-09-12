© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 9/15: Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Published September 12, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
Madison Cunningham - Revealer.jpg

The L.A.-based singer/songwriter/guitarist is back with an exciting new one! As the title suggests, this album is centered around assorted confessions and revelations, including some hard truths she shares. "The hand that slowly chips away at the mirror in which you see yourself and the world and replaces it with the reflection that is most true,” she says. Revealer finds Cunningham working once again with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester and Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens).

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
