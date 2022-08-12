Wednesday 8/17: Tall Poppy String Band – Tall Poppy String Band

Tall Poppy String Band is a brand new Old Time trio featuring fiddler George Jackson, guitarist Mark Harris, and banjoist Cameron DeWhitt. DeWhitt is a clawhammer banjoist based in Portland, Oregon. They are the innovator behind pitchfork banjo, a three-finger clawhammer technique that allows for a degree of melodic and rhythmic freedom that is rarely seen in old-time banjo playing. Harris is a guitarist based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Originally from Australia, they have made a name for themselves by rethinking the role of the guitar in old time music. Jackson is a New Zealand-born fiddle player based in Nashville, Tennessee. We enjoyed getting to know last year’s Hair and Hide, his new collection of fiddle/banjo duets with some of the brightest stars of the banjo world. George has toured both as a band leader and with such artists as Jake Blount, Front Country, Peter Rowan, Missy Raines, and many more.