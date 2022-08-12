© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 8/17: Tall Poppy String Band – Tall Poppy String Band

Published August 12, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT
Tall Poppy String Band.jpg

Tall Poppy String Band is a brand new Old Time trio featuring fiddler George Jackson, guitarist Mark Harris, and banjoist Cameron DeWhitt. DeWhitt is a clawhammer banjoist based in Portland, Oregon. They are the innovator behind pitchfork banjo, a three-finger clawhammer technique that allows for a degree of melodic and rhythmic freedom that is rarely seen in old-time banjo playing. Harris is a guitarist based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Originally from Australia, they have made a name for themselves by rethinking the role of the guitar in old time music. Jackson is a New Zealand-born fiddle player based in Nashville, Tennessee. We enjoyed getting to know last year’s Hair and Hide, his new collection of fiddle/banjo duets with some of the brightest stars of the banjo world. George has toured both as a band leader and with such artists as Jake Blount, Front Country, Peter Rowan, Missy Raines, and many more.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
