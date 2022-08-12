Monday 8/15: Derek Hoke – Electric Mountain

Born in Brunswick, GA, raised in Florence, SC, Derek Hoke has become a popular, active figure in the local music scene of Nashville, TN where he now lives; he recently retired from hosting a popular weekly music night at Nashville’s 5 Spot Café. This new album from him shows some insightful songwriting. Hoke’s previous records have featured such talents as Robyn Hitchcock, Jason Isbell, Luther Dickinson, Elizabeth Cook, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and more. On Electric Mountain, he includes further local talent: vocals from Thayer Serrano and fiddle from Lillie Mae.