New Tunes at Two

Monday 8/15: Derek Hoke – Electric Mountain

Published August 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT
Born in Brunswick, GA, raised in Florence, SC, Derek Hoke has become a popular, active figure in the local music scene of Nashville, TN where he now lives; he recently retired from hosting a popular weekly music night at Nashville’s 5 Spot Café. This new album from him shows some insightful songwriting. Hoke’s previous records have featured such talents as Robyn Hitchcock, Jason Isbell, Luther Dickinson, Elizabeth Cook, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and more. On Electric Mountain, he includes further local talent: vocals from Thayer Serrano and fiddle from Lillie Mae.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
