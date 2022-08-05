© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 8/10: Kenny Roby – (self-titled)

Published August 5, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
We enjoyed Kenny’s visit here last week, and some very open-hearted discussions about losing friends to suicide (like guitarist/songwriter Neal Casal), recovering from other traumas, the songwriting process, and life as a performing artist these days. (Keep an eye out for the interview to show up on WNCW’s YouTube page soon.) Kenny debuted some songs from this new album, a somewhat introspective one like his interview, as well as last year’s “The Reservoir.” Guests include fellow Woodstock neighbors John Sebastian and Amy Helm, and Virginia’s Dori Freeman.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
