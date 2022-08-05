Wednesday 8/10: Kenny Roby – (self-titled)

We enjoyed Kenny’s visit here last week, and some very open-hearted discussions about losing friends to suicide (like guitarist/songwriter Neal Casal), recovering from other traumas, the songwriting process, and life as a performing artist these days. (Keep an eye out for the interview to show up on WNCW’s YouTube page soon.) Kenny debuted some songs from this new album, a somewhat introspective one like his interview, as well as last year’s “The Reservoir.” Guests include fellow Woodstock neighbors John Sebastian and Amy Helm, and Virginia’s Dori Freeman.