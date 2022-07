This is the 5th release from the Princeton, NJ native, on Yep Roc Records. “I wanted to let go and cut loose with this album,” Tolchin said recently. “I wanted to explore new terrain without any kind of rules or restrictions. I was a pretty rebellious kid, and I mostly listened to alternative rock and hip hop and punk growing up. Somewhere along the way, though, I feel like I lost that part of myself. These songs are my way of reclaiming it.”