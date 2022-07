Sure, this is her 12th album, but in many ways it feels like her debut. Its songs touch on starting over and forging ahead alone, and it’s the first one in which she was able to more fully direct the sound she wanted (this one marks her first album since divorcing producer Tucker Martine.) She recruited support from Karl Blau, Sam Amidon, and Death Cab for Cutie’s Dave Depper for these songs of reemergence.