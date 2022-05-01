Wednesday 5/4: Brennen Leigh, featuring Asleep at the Wheel – Obsessed with the West

“Delightfully old-fashioned and born 60 years too late”, as Saving Country Music accurately describes her, Brennen Leigh has recently moved from Austin to Nashville, but absence has made her heart of Western Swing grow even fonder, it seems. Ray Benson , Emily Gimble, and others join her for this fun album of originals, sure to further spark interest in the great sound of Bob Wills, Tommy Duncan and other Western Swing heroes.