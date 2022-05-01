Tuesday 5/3: Seth Walker – I Hope I Know

He’s lived in most of WNCW’s favorite music cities: New Orleans, New York, Austin, Nashville, and now Asheville! This 11th album of his (out May 20th) touches on the deep personal reflection time that these past couple years have forced upon us, and was produced by Jano Rix of the Wood Brothers. Speaking of them, Oliver co-wrote three tunes with Seth, and there are some choice covers from Bobby Charles, Van Morrison and Bob Dylan, too. Seth will join us in Studio B for a live session on the 31st.