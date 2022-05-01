© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 5/3: Seth Walker – I Hope I Know

Published May 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
Seth Walker I Hope I Know.jpg

He’s lived in most of WNCW’s favorite music cities: New Orleans, New York, Austin, Nashville, and now Asheville! This 11th album of his (out May 20th) touches on the deep personal reflection time that these past couple years have forced upon us, and was produced by Jano Rix of the Wood Brothers. Speaking of them, Oliver co-wrote three tunes with Seth, and there are some choice covers from Bobby Charles, Van Morrison and Bob Dylan, too. Seth will join us in Studio B for a live session on the 31st.

Tags

New Tunes at Two Seth Walker
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson