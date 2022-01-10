© 2022
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday: Jamestown Revival – Young Man

Published January 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST
Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance are back with a more acoustic-based album, this time with fellow Texan Robert Ellis as producer. Like Taylor Swift and countless other musicians who have protested automated playlists a la Spotify, they envision their album as a collection of songs that should be played all the way through, like reading a book. But forgive us if we tend to spin these many terrific tracks individually amongst our eclectic weekday mix throughout this year.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
