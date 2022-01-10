Wednesday: Jamestown Revival – Young Man

Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance are back with a more acoustic-based album, this time with fellow Texan Robert Ellis as producer. Like Taylor Swift and countless other musicians who have protested automated playlists a la Spotify, they envision their album as a collection of songs that should be played all the way through, like reading a book. But forgive us if we tend to spin these many terrific tracks individually amongst our eclectic weekday mix throughout this year.