Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, May 19th - Grain Thief PLUS Elephant Sessions at 7pm with Host Kim Clark

By Vicki Dameron 53 minutes ago
  • Band in Studio B with WNCW Staff
    Elephant Sessions in Studio B
    Vicki Dameron

We'll rewind Sunday evening with a session from Grain Thief, a string band from Boston, Massachusetts that sounds a whole lot like Appalachia, playing songs from their album “Stardust Lodge” live in Studio B back in early March 2019. We'll also share a session - a toast to this past MerleFest, with Elephant Sessions. Kim Clark says we'll celebrate a great interview and performance recorded at WNCW with this rockin' Celtic band the day after they departed the stage in Wilkesboro, NC. It's all on Studio B Rewind on Grassroots Radio, WNCW FM 88.7.

 

Tags: 
Grain Thief
Elephant Sessions
Studio B Rewind
sunday funday
live music
kim clark
joe greene
sean rubin
steve bohn
Boston Massachusetts
scotland
celtic music
#wncw