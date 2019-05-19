Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, May 19th - Grain Thief PLUS Elephant Sessions at 7pm with Host Kim Clark

We'll rewind Sunday evening with a session from Grain Thief, a string band from Boston, Massachusetts that sounds a whole lot like Appalachia, playing songs from their album “Stardust Lodge” live in Studio B back in early March 2019. We'll also share a session - a toast to this past MerleFest, with Elephant Sessions. Kim Clark says we'll celebrate a great interview and performance recorded at WNCW with this rockin' Celtic band the day after they departed the stage in Wilkesboro, NC. It's all on Studio B Rewind on Grassroots Radio, WNCW FM 88.7.