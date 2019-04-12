Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, April 14th JANE KRAMER, CHRIS ROSSER & ELLIOT WADOPIAN Plus DANIEL ROMANO

This weekend, Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark will bring us archival audio from sessions with Jane Kramer, along with Chris Rosser and Elliot Wadopian, playing songs from Jane's brand new album “Valley of the Bones.” She says we'll also rock out with Daniel Ramano and his band, who performed live for us this past January, and we'll rewind all the way back to 1999 when the legendary Clarence Gatemouth Brown stopped by for a visit. It's all on Studio B Rewind, this Sunday, and every Sunday, at 7pm on WNCW.