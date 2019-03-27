Rodney Dillard & Beverly Cotten-Dillard, Interviewed on March 25, 2019

WNCW's Martin Anderson spent an hour with Rodney Dillard and Beverly Cotten-Dillard, who were in the area for a rather rare show with their bandmates, carrying on the tradition of The Dillards. First, they co-hosted our weekly "Ten O'Clock Doc" set, as Beverly and Rodney have many great stories about pickin' and dinin' with Doc & Merle back in the day. From there they spun tunes from the long career of The Dillards, known for both their contributions as The Darlings on The Andy Griffith Show and their pioneering country-rock-bluegrass fusion afterwards, and discussed topics ranging from Tommy Jarrell and the Green Grass Cloggers, to the connection between atomic particles and "Cotton-Eyed Joe." Enjoy this lively conversation!

Martin Anderson interviewing Rodney Dillard and Beverly Cotten-Dillard at WNCW - 88.7FM