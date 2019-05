Our favorite blues singer/bassist/gas can guitarist from Pelzer, SC returns to Studio B this week! It's always a blast catching up with Mac about his memories of playing with Muddy Waters and James Brown back in the day, and all the various projects he and his band are involved with here in the Carolinas these days. Their upcoming gigs include Sierra Nevada on Wednesday, the Spinning Jenny on Friday, and Sparkle City Rhythm & Ribs in Spartanburg on Saturday the 1st.